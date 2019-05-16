Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC 29401
(843) 723-2524
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC
View Map
Service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Asbury-St. James United Methodist Church
754 Rutledge Ave.
Charleston, SC
View Map
Interment
To be announced at a later date
Bethany Cemetery
View Map
William "Bill" Andrew Gowder Charleston - William "Bill" Andrew Gowder, 84, of Charleston, South Carolina, husband of Doris Dear Gowder entered into eternal rest Wednesday, May 15, 2019. His Funeral Service will be held Saturday, May 18, 2019 in Asbury-St. James United Methodist Church, 754 Rutledge Ave. at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be private. The family will receive friends Friday in the J. HENRY STUHR, INC. DOWNTOWN CHAPEL from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Bill was born March 21, 1935 in Gastonia, North Carolina, son of the late Paul Frederick Gowder and Pauline Allen Gowder. He moved to Charleston with his family when he was six months old and lived there the rest of his life. He grew up near Hampton Park, was a graduate of Rivers High School and attended Palmer Business College. Bill was a member of Asbury-St. James United Methodist Church and a member of the Society for the preservation and encouragement of Barbershop Quartet Singing in America for over 40 years. He was an active member of Mended Hearts at Roper Hospital. Bill was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving during the Korean War. He was also a member of American Legion Post 179. Bill is survived by his wife of 60 years, Doris; son, William Andrew"Andy"Gowder,Jr. (Melinda) of Charleston, SC; brother, Paul F. Gowder, Jr. of Columbia, SC; three sisters: Evelyn G. Seebeck Marine of Aiken, SC, Barbara G. Taylor of Charleston, SC and Pat G. Campbell of Greenville, SC; and grandson, Whittaker Grey Gowder. Memorials may be made to Asbury-St. James United Methodist Church, 754 Rutledge Avenue, Charleston, SC 29403. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 17, 2019
