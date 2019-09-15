|
|
William Anthony "Tony" Bennett Mt. Pleasant - William Anthony "Tony" Bennett, 65, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, widower of Denise Romano Bennett, entered into eternal rest Saturday, September 14, 2019. Tony lost a brief, but courageous fight to a progressive liver cancer. His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:00 AM Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at St. Mary of the Annunciation Catholic Church, 95 Hassell Street, Charleston. The Rite of Committal will be private. The family will receive friends between 5:00 and 7:00 PM Tuesday, with a 6:00 PM Rosary, at James A. McAlister Funeral Home, 1620 Savannah Highway, Charleston. Online Condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com. Tony was born February 19, 1954 in Charleston, South Carolina, son of Mary Willis Bennett and the late Charles E. Bennett. He attended Bishop England High School and the College of Charleston. Tony's love for the ocean is reflected in his chosen career as a graduate of the Navy Military Sea Lift Command that took him to many places around the world. Back in Charleston, Tony was employed with the Charleston Navigation Company as Captain for the Harbor Pilots for many years. In recent years, Tony started Bennett Construction Company, building and restoring docks from Edisto to the Isle of Palms. Tony had many loves in his life: his wife Denise of 16 years whom he adored, his mother, who spoiled him rotten, and his "boys" River and Ocean, his two beautiful labs. Tony is survived by his mother, Mary Willis Bennett, one brother, Charles E. Bennett Jr. (Fran), of Mt. Pleasant, three sisters: Linda Wohlfeil Jones (Bobby) of Mt. Pleasant, Louise Anderson (Robert) of Charleston and Cathy Elrod of Mt. Pleasant; 13 nieces and nephews, and 30 grand nieces and nephews. In Lieu of Flowers, the family asks that memorial gifts be made to the Renovation Fund of Saint Mary of the Annunciation, 89 Hasell St., Charleston, South Carolina, 29401. Arrangements by James A. McAlister, (843) 766-1365. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 16, 2019