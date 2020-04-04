|
William Anthony Parker, Sr. ATLANTA, GA - William Anthony "Tony" Parker, Sr. peacefully passed away from natural causes Friday morning April 3, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. He was 81 years old. Tony was born in Gaston County, North Carolina to Joseph Nathan and Alma Frances Parker and was raised in York, South Carolina. He served in the U.S. Navy and played baseball while stationed in Cherry Point, N.C. Tony attended Wofford College where he was a member of the Kappa Sigma fraternity and played for the school's baseball team. He graduated from East Tennessee State University with a degree in Environmental Health. Most recently he worked as an insurance agent. Tony spent most of his life in and around the Charleston area where he was an avid golfer. He was often referred to by the nickname "T.P.," but to close friends he referred to himself as "Mr. Wonderful." In 2019, he moved to Atlanta to be closer to his children. He is survived by his daughter, Lu Parker of Los Angeles; his son, Bill Parker and the mother of his children, Patricia Parker Perdue, both of Atlanta. Due to the global Covid-19 pandemic, there will be no service held at this time. In lieu of flowers or donations, the family asks that you simply pass on an act of kindness in his honor. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 5, 2020