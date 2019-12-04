|
Major William Arnold Scharnitzky, Jr., USMC (Ret.) Goose Creek - The funeral service with military honors for Major William Arnold Scharnitzky, Jr., CPA, USMC (Ret.) will be held Friday, December 6, 2019 at 10:00 am in the J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Northwoods Chapel, 2180 Greenridge Road, North Charleston, SC. The family will receive friends Thursday, December 5, 2019, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Interment will take place on Friday at Beaufort National Cemetery at 1:00 pm. Flowers will be accepted, or a memorial may be made in his name to Lutheran Homes of South Carolina Foundation, 300 Ministry Drive, Irmo, SC, 29063.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 5, 2019