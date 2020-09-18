1/
William Aubrey Carter
William Aubrey Carter SUMMERVILLE - William Aubrey Carter, 90, of Summerville, SC, passed away September 17th quietly at his residence. He was born in Colleton County, SC on February 23, 1930 to the late William Etheredge Carter and Annie Rae Bailey Carter. He graduated from Walterboro High School and joined the Air Force, serving his country for four years. Upon his honorable discharge, he attended Coyle School of Business and Electronics in Chicago. He then moved to Summerville, SC, where worked with Westvaco Pulp and Paper. It was during this time that he met his wife of 62 years, Lola Cantey. They married December 28, 1958. He and Lola chose to make Summerville their home. Aubrey opened Carter Electronics Motorola Communications and Service business in 1961, where he worked until his retirement in 1992. Together, Lola and Aubrey attended Bethany United Methodist Church, where he was a dedicated member serving on the Administrative Board, Council on Ministries, building committees, and the Board of Trustees. Above all of the responsibilities he carried at the church, the most rewarding was the work he and Lola did as Youth counselors for over ten years. Aubrey served the community as a member and officer of the Jaycees, the Sertoma Club, the Rotary Club and the Chamber of Commerce. He is survived by his loving wife, Lola Cantey Carter; a daughter, Julie Carter Mayville; a son, Kevin C. Carter (Leigh-Ann); granddaughters, Meghan Caroline Mayville (Chelsea), Katherine Anne Wilkinson (Robert), Aubrey Elizabeth Carter, Ansleigh Grace Carter; grandsons, Carter Christopher Mayville (Katie), Corey Wyatt Carter; and two great-grandsons,Parker Christopher Mayville and Will Carter Mayville. A memorial service will be held at Bethany United Methodist Church, Sunday, September 20, 2020 at 3:00 pm. Social distancing and wearing of masks will be required. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The Bethany United Methodist Youth Foundation. 118 West 3rd South Street, Summerville, SC. Make checks payable to Bethany UMC with a notation for The Bethany United Methodist Youth Foundation. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2020.
