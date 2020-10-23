William Authur Brown Charleston - Captain William Arthur Brown, U.S.M.C. (Ret.), of James Island, SC, passed away on October 21, 2020 at the age of 86. Capt. Brown was the son of the late Arthur L. and Octavia A. Brown. Aside from his parents, he was predeceased by his siblings, Gordon Brown, Robert Brown, and Jane Horne, and his loving first wife, Jane Thomas Brown. They spent 53 wonderful years together before her passing on October 17, 2009. Survived by his two daughters, Mary (Hal) Jones and Cathy (Skeeter) Risher, both of James Island; his grandchildren, Dru (Danielle) Jones, Kendall (Dan) Hennig, Garrett William Jones, Shelby Lynn Risher, Cameron Jane Risher, and Alexis Elizabeth Risher; his great-grandchildren, Sullivan Davis Jones and Evelyn Jane Jones; his brother-in-law, Ben Horne, and Bill's former spouse, Bessie Graham. Capt. Brown joined the United States Marine Corps on January 14, 1952. He was an extremely proud Mustang Marine Officer who served two tours in Vietnam. While in Vietnam, he commanded Echo Company 2nd Bn 26th Marines and was awarded the Navy Commendation Medal, (with combat "V") and two Purple Heart Medals. Capt. Brown retired from the U.S. Marine Corps on June 30th, 1972, after 20 years, 5 months and 16 days. Bill served as the general manager for Circuit City of Charleston for 20 years and also owned other businesses around James Island before retiring again. Bill was an avid collector and restorer of 1957 Ford Thunderbirds. He was a member of the Classic Thunderbird Club International, the Tarheel Classic Thunderbird Club and the Palmetto Classic Thunderbird Club, in which he was the founding President. He was a South Carolina State Constable from April 1983 to 2014 and retired with 31 years of service. The family will receive friends on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 4 PM - 6 PM at J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., West Ashley Chapel. A private graveside service, with Marine honors, will be on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Live Oak Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations may be made to Wounded Warrior Project
and Saint James Anglican Church.
