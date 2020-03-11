|
|
William B. Greene, PhD SEBASTIAN, FL - William B. Greene, PhD, 86, formerly of Charleston, SC, passed away March 9, 2020 at his home in Sebastian, FL. He was born July 1, 1933 in Mount Airy, NC and had been a resident of Sebastian, Florida for 17 years. Dr. Greene was a veteran of the United States Army. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Anne S. Greene of Sebastian; children, Robert Glenn Greene of Charleston and Leigh Anne (Rhett) Riddle of Sebastian and two grandchildren, Robin and Ryan Riddle. At the request of the family, there will be no services. Arrangements are under the direction of Millennium Cremation Service, Sebastian. Condolences may be shared online at www.millenniumcremationservice.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 12, 2020