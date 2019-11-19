William B. Oliver (1929 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "June & family, My deepest condolences in the loss of your..."
    - Cheryl Able Shofner
  • "Brent & Judy we are so sorry to hear of your loss. Our..."
    - Bob & Kay Keasey
  • "Grandpa Bill, we will all miss u so much. You were a..."
    - Tricia Holleman Parish
  • "I am so sorry Nana June, Mom, Uncle Brent and Aunt Judy to..."
    - Beverly Sue Wlison
  • "Whenever I become aware that another Marine has answered..."
    - Another Marine
Service Information
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC
29414
(843)-763-7664
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Grace on the Ashley Baptist Church
2014 Bees Ferry Road
Charleston, SC
Service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Grace on the Ashley Baptist Church
2014 Bees Ferry Road
Charleston, SC
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Grace on the Ashley Baptist Church
2014 Bees Ferry Road
Obituary
William B. Oliver Charleston - 90, of Charleston, SC, husband of June Smith Oliver, entered into eternal rest Saturday, November 16, 2019. The Funeral Service for William Brent Oliver will be held Thursday, November 21, 2019 in Grace on the Ashley Baptist Church, 2014 Bees Ferry Road at 12:00 p.m. The family will receive from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will follow in Live Oak Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 20, 2019
