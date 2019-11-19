William B. Oliver Charleston - 90, of Charleston, SC, husband of June Smith Oliver, entered into eternal rest Saturday, November 16, 2019. The Funeral Service for William Brent Oliver will be held Thursday, November 21, 2019 in Grace on the Ashley Baptist Church, 2014 Bees Ferry Road at 12:00 p.m. The family will receive from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will follow in Live Oak Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 20, 2019