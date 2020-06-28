William Barkey
William Barkey N. Charleston - William J. Barkey, age 80, of North Charleston, South Carolina, passed away on Friday June 26, 2020. William was born May 22, 1940. Predeceased by his wife, Theresa and son, William. Survived by his son, Alex of North Charleston, brothers, Paul Barkey of Monongahela, PA and Jerry Barkey of Point Pleasant, WV, two grandchildren, Eric and Spencer and great-grandchildren, Skyler and Olivia. William proudly serviced his country in the United States Air Force for over 22 years. Later on, he worked for the DOT of South Carolina. He enjoyed following football and loved the Pittsburgh Steelers. There will be a visitation on Friday July 3, 2020, 10 am at the Carolina Memorial Funeral Home with a Life Well Celebrated Service starting at 11 am in the funeral home chapel. Burial with Military Honors will follow at the Carolina Memorial Park, all located at 7113 Rivers Ave. North Charleston. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.carolinamemorial.com for the Barkey family. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston


Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Carolina Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
3
Service
11:00 AM
Carolina Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Carolina Funeral Home
7113 RIVERS AVE
North Charleston, SC 29406
8437972222
