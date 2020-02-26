|
William Bazzle, III Summerville - William H. Bazzle, III, 56, of Summerville, husband of Kama Marie Bazzle, went to be with the Lord on Monday, February 10, 2020. The relatives and friends of Mr. and Mrs. William H. Bazzle, III, are invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service from Noon until 2:00 PM, Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Faith Baptist Church, 139 Faith Lane, Summerville, SC 29483. William was born in Summerville on September 6, 1963. He was the son of William H. Bazzle Jr. and Helen Poole. He proudly served his country as an enlisted Marine and was a retired member of Local #474 Savannah, Georgia, crane operator for 25+ years. William was a member of Faith Baptist Church. He is survived by his parents; his loving wife of 35 years, Kama Bazzle; children, Stephanie Bazzle, Jenna Pernell (Jason) and William Jackson Bazzle (Bethany); Brothers, Lee Bazzle (Melissia), Brian Bazzle (Tricia) and Tim Bazzle (Amanda); sister-in-law, Laurie Bazzle, as well as his grandchildren, Olivia Pernell, Kaylee Pernell and Wyatt Seagle. He was preceded in death by his brother, Stuart Bazzle. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Agape Hospice, 2680 Elms Plantation Blvd #101, North Charleston, SC 29406. Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 27, 2020