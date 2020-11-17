William Bernard West, Jr. Charleston, SC - William Bernard West, Jr., 93, of Charleston, SC, husband of Carolyn K. West, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, November 15, 2020. The family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 AM on Friday, November 20, 2020 in the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer. His funeral service will be in the sanctuary following the visitation. Burial will be in Riverview Memorial Park. Due to Covid-19 protocol, the number of attendees will be limited to 50 and all guests are required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway, Charleston, SC 29414. Bernard was born November 22, 1926 in Charleston, SC, a son of the late William B. West Sr. and Agnes Meree West. In addition to his wife of 68 years, he is survived by his daughters, Jacqueline West, Paulette West Blackmer (Myron), and Carol West Huggins (Robert); his grandchildren, William K. Murray (Jamie), Kevin J. Murray, Ryan K. Huggins (Diana), and Lindsay A. Huggins; his great-grandson, James R. Huggins; and his three sisters, Myrtle Hardy, Delores King, and Katherine Bass. He is also preceded in death by two brothers, Walter and Franklin. After graduating from high school, he enlisted with the Navy and proudly served during WWII. He attended The Citadel for two years in their day class program before being recalled by the Navy for service in the Korean War. He served as a Radar Man on a destroyer, the USS James C. Owens (DD-776), which concluded with an Around the World Tour. Bernard later retired from Sears Roebuck Co. after 37 years. Bernard enjoyed several hobbies. Among them were, reading, gardening, and woodworking. He generously shared all that he grew and created by hand with family, friends, and charity organizations. Because of the Lord's great faithfulness throughout his life, Bernard demonstrated a spirit of excellence in all that he did. As a man of Christian faith, he lovingly served his church in many roles. Bernard was known as a man of great integrity, service, wisdom, and strong character. His upbeat and friendly disposition has been an encouragement to all who have known him. Bernard will be greatly missed by his family. He was genuinely loved by them, and his family knew they were deeply loved by him. He will never be forgotten. He will always be loved. Memorials may be made to Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, 714 Riverdale Drive, Charleston, SC 29407. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
