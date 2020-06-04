William Brown Jr.
William Brown, Jr. ORANGEBURG, SC - William "Leroy" Brown, Jr., known as "Trigger Finger", was born December 8, 1947, the third child of his siblings to William A. Brown, Sr. and Mary Lee Vice Brown. Leroy (name called by family members) was always known for his stance in the streets and his hazel eyes. He walked the walk and talked the talk. He was raised a short time by his grandmother, Henrietta Barnwell, after his mom's death and when his father died, he was further raised by his uncle Moses and Aunt Margaret Simmons. He was educated in Charleston County School District. Leroy was a self-taught Baker and a jack of all trades. He worked in a Bakery for a short time. Leroy was giving and always willing to help his fellow man. Leroy later married to the late Mary Lykes Brown and he was the step-father to her daughter, Jackie Lykes. He became ill last year and succumbed to his illness on this past Friday. He leaves to cherish his memories, his siblings, Patricia Brown Walker, Nancy A. Brown, Rose Salley Watson. One sibling preceded him in death, Johnny (Betty) Vice. Leroy has a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He will always be a part of their hearts. The viewing for Mr. Brown will take place on Saturday, June 6, 2020 from 12:00 noon to 2:00 PM at the funeral home. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
