William Brown, Jr. Charleston - William A. (Leroy, known as Trigger Finger) Brown, Jr., 73, entered into eternal rest on Friday, May 29, 2020 in St. Mathews, SC. The son of the late William Albert Brown, Sr. and Mary Lee Vice Brown, he is the widower of Mary Brown. He is the brother of the late Rose Salley Watson and the late Johnny (Betty) Vice, Patricia Walker and Nancy A. Brown. Leroy has a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. The viewing for Mr. Brown will take place this afternoon from 12:00 noon to 2:00 PM. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at: www.thelowcountrymortuary.com. Arrangements announced by THE LOW COUNTRY MORTUARY, 1852 E. Montague Ave., N. Charleston, SC 29405: (843) 554-2117. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.