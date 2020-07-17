1/1
William Brown
William Brown Adams Run, SC - The relatives and friends of Mr. William Brown are invited to attend his Graveside Service 10:00 AM, Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Mt. Nebo African Methodist Episcopal Church Cemetery, 6044 Spring Grove Road, Adams Run, SC. A public viewing will be held Saturday, July 18, 2020 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the mortuary. Mr. Brown is survived by his wife, Tanga Brown; children: Terrance L. Frazier, Johnny Austin, Deneatricha Brown and Creiscillia Cohen (Carlos); sisters: Carolyn B. Dent (Leroy) and Sheril D. Grampus (Earl); aunts: Rose Marie Sanders, Ethel Mae Brown and Gladys Mitchell (Nathaniel); uncle: Jonathan Nelson (Janie) sisters-in-laws; Catherine Dent (Franklin), Nathalie Carter, Diana Carter, Broniaque Brown, Franciena Nelson and Margaret Brown; brothers-in-law: Soloman Frasier (Cynthia), Lawrence Frazier (Vanessa), Nathaniel Carter (Jametta), Anthony Carter, Leroy Dent and Earl Grampus; five grandchildren: Terris Frazier, Tyrus Perry, Carlos T. Cohen, Cre'Shon D. Cohen and Moriah Simmons; 2 great-grandchildren: Justice Perry and Jace Farmer; 4 special adopted children; Terry Scriven, Norman Scriven, Marilyn Campbell and Ashley Campbell; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jul. 17 to Jul. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Murray's Mortuary
4060 Rivers Ave
North Charleston, SC 29405
(843) 744-5488
