William "Bill" Brown Wright, Jr. Mt. Pleasant - William "Bill" Brown Wright, Jr., 41, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019. His Celebration of Life will be held Friday, October 25, 2019 in The Church at LifePark, 1151 George Browder Blvd. at 11:00 A.M. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. Bill was born October 10, 1978 in Spartanburg, South Carolina, son of William Brown Wright, Sr. and Linda McIntyre Wright. A 1996 graduate of Wando High School, he enrolled at Clemson University on a full academic scholarship and graduated in 2000 with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He earned a Master's degree in Acoustic Engineering from the University of Texas at Austin in 2002. Bill's passions were designing websites, visits to Murrells Inlet with his college friends, watching the Tigers and Longhorns play football, and spending time with his niece and nephews. He is survived by his parents, Bill and Linda Wright of Mt. Pleasant, SC; sister, Jennifer Wright Crady (Jeremy) of McClellanville, SC; niece, Elena Crady and nephews, Ellis Crady, JB Crady and Luke Crady. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, John and Opal Wright and Blakely and Maree McIntyre. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Church at LifePark Building Fund, 1151 George Browder Blvd., Mount Pleasant, SC 29466. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 23, 2019