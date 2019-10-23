William "Bill" Brown Wright, Jr. Mt. Pleasant - The relatives and friends of William "Bill" Brown Wright, Jr. are invited to attend his Celebration of Life on Friday, October 25, 2019 in The Church at LifePark, 1151 George Browder Blvd. at 11:00 A.M. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Church at LifePark Building Fund, 1151 George Browder Blvd., Mount Pleasant, SC 29466. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 24, 2019