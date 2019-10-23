William Brown "Bill" Wright Jr. (1978 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Bill and Linda and Jennifer, I am shocked and saddened by..."
    - Mike Allen
  • "Dear Linda and Family, I am so sorry to hear the news of..."
    - Judy Deas
  • "To The Wright Family, we would like to express our sincere..."
    - Lou Ester and Carla Pinckney
  • "Linda, Bill and Jennifer, May God wrap arms of peace, love..."
    - Sara Vale
  • "It is with great sadness to learn of Bill leaving us so..."
    - Rupert and Janet Pope
Service Information
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC
29464
(843)-881-9293
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
The Church at LifePark
1151 George Browder Blvd.
Mount Pleasant, SC
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
The Church at LifePark
1151 George Browder Boulevard
Mount Pleasant, SC
View Map
Obituary
William "Bill" Brown Wright, Jr. Mt. Pleasant - The relatives and friends of William "Bill" Brown Wright, Jr. are invited to attend his Celebration of Life on Friday, October 25, 2019 in The Church at LifePark, 1151 George Browder Blvd. at 11:00 A.M. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Church at LifePark Building Fund, 1151 George Browder Blvd., Mount Pleasant, SC 29466. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 24, 2019
bullet University of Texas
Funeral Home Details
Mount Pleasant, SC   (843) 881-9293
