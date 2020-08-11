Dr. William Burke Crymes Charleston - Dr. William "Bill" Burke Crymes passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, August 9, 2020. Born in Greenville, SC on December 22, 1941, Bill was the son of the late Thomas George Crymes, Jr. and Mildred Wimbish Crymes. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Freddie Herlong Crymes; his three children, Dr. William Burke Crymes, Jr. and his wife Dottie, Dr. Lynn Wimbish Crymes and her husband Dr. Johnny Weeks, and Dr. Lauren Crymes Tierney and her husband Joe; six grandchildren, Avery and Will Crymes III, Parker and Trowbridge Weeks, and Jack and Henry Tierney; sister, Mary Lillian (Sis) Dickey and sister-in-law Rebecca (Dixie) Crymes Olson, as well as other cherished family members. He was preceded in death by his brother, Dr. Thomas George Crymes III and his sister, Dr. Mildred Crymes Young. Bill was a graduate of Greenville High School and Furman University. He graduated from Medical College of South Carolina (now MUSC) and was a member of the Alpha Omega Alpha medical school honor society. Upon completion of his internship, he was drafted in the US Army and served as Captain in the Medical Corp at Patterson Army Hospital in Fort Monmouth, NJ and served a year as commanding officer of the 9th Medical Lab in Phu Bai, Vietnam, relieving a fellow Charlestonian of that position. Upon returning home, Bill completed his pathology residency and began his lifelong career in pathology, culminating in accepting a position as Roper Hospital's first full time Director of Laboratories in 1979. He established Roper Pathology and served as Chief Pathologist and Laboratory Medical Director for many years. He also served as President of the South Carolina Medical Society where he was instrumental in the merger between Roper Hospital and Bon Secours Healthcare system. Bill was loved by his staff and colleagues for his devotion to providing the best medical care for the people of Charleston. He was especially treasured for his commitment to advancing the education of his staff, as well as his devotion and loyalty to them, as exemplified by the famous Laboratory Christmas Party. Bill was an avid outdoorsman and loved to hunt and fish. He was well known for his handmade turkey calls created from exotic woods and for his intricate flies which he cast in waters all over the world. He was at home in a mountain stream, in the woods observing nature, or hunting whatever was in season. Many of his long and detailed recaps of hunting and fishing ventures were often interrupted with "It was a dark and stormy night" which never shortened the story, but always made him smile. He was a devoted husband and was immensely proud of his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed playing the guitar and loved entertaining listeners by singing his bawdy Elizabethan ballads. He could put any situation to rhyme and have his audience laughing hysterically. He was an avid gardener and an excellent chef; his country-fried venison and meatloaf were legendary. The fruits of his labors were generously shared with family and friends. Bill was a man of innumerable passions and talents and will be greatly missed by many. A private service will be held at Saltpoint Plantation, 825 Saltpoint Road, in Moncks Corner, South Carolina, on Saturday, August 15th. Donations in his honor can be made to Doctors Without Borders
