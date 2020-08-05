1/1
William C. Ackerman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William C. Ackerman N. CHARLESTON - Mr. William C. Ackerman entered inro eternal rest on August 3, 2020. He was born on October 12, 1946. He was a Vietnam Veteran, a Brother of the Masonic Brotherhood, and a Shriner. He is survived by his children Star Gilbert, William L. Ackerman, Nicole Crosby, Eric Erickson & Michael Erickson; his sister, Alice Cooper and many grandchildren and great-grand children. He was predeceased by his wife Myra L. Ackerman and his daughter Pamela K. Bloodworth. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Wounded Warrior Project. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved