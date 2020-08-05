William C. Ackerman N. CHARLESTON - Mr. William C. Ackerman entered inro eternal rest on August 3, 2020. He was born on October 12, 1946. He was a Vietnam Veteran, a Brother of the Masonic Brotherhood, and a Shriner. He is survived by his children Star Gilbert, William L. Ackerman, Nicole Crosby, Eric Erickson & Michael Erickson; his sister, Alice Cooper and many grandchildren and great-grand children. He was predeceased by his wife Myra L. Ackerman and his daughter Pamela K. Bloodworth. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Wounded Warrior Project
