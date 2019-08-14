William C. Knoblach, Jr. Charleston - William (Bill) Charles Knoblach, Jr. 81, of Charleston, passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019 in Acworth, Georgia. He was born March 11, 1938 in Brooklyn, New York. He was the son of the late William Knoblach and Agnes (Bailey) Knoblach. Bill became one of the first commissioned Physician Assistants, later earning a Masters of Psychology. He enjoyed the medical field and helping patients. In 1987, he retired from the Air Force as a Captain. Soon after, the family moved to Charleston where he worked as a civilian for the Navy Hospital and then intermittently for South Carolina Disaster Medical Assistance Team serving several assignments in support of Hurricane Katrina. Bill is survived by his three children Claudette Brunet of Hanahan, Corinne Schmid, of Roswell, GA, and John Knoblach, of Acworth, GA, and seven grandchildren, Michael, Nathan, Eric, Taylor, Natalie, Matthew and Caroline. The family will receive friends on Friday evening, August 16, 2019, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Carolina Memorial Funeral Home, 7113 Rivers Avenue in North Charleston. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Thomas of the Apostle Church, 6650 Dorchester Rd in North Charleston the following day, Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11:00 am. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Carolina Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the . https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate Online condolences and remarks may be left at www.carolinamemorial.com. Carolina Memorial Funeral Home and Park (843) 797-2222 Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 15, 2019