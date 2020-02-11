|
MSgt. William Carl Lauder (USAR, Ret.) Mt. Pleasant - MSgt. William "Bill" Carl Lauder (USAR, Ret.), 84, of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, husband of the late Kathleen Marie Nash Lauder entered into eternal rest Thursday, February 6, 2020. His Funeral Service will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road at 11:00 am. Interment will follow in Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens with Military Honors. The family will receive friends in the Mount Pleasant Chapel on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 6:00 until 8:00 pm. Bill was born August 3, 1935 in Charleston, South Carolina, son of the late Charles Lauder and the late Maybelle Way Lauder. Bill graduated from Murray Vocational School and served in the United States Army on active duty. When he left active duty, he went into the South Carolina Army National Guard where he retired in 1984. During his time on active duty he received a Purple Heart, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal with Device, Expert Infantry Bade, Good Conduct Medal and National Defense Service Medal. While in the reserves he was awarded the Active State Service Medal with 15 year device. Bill worked at the Charleston Naval Shipyard as an Electronics Technician and for the Naval Sea Support. He is survived by two daughters, Kerry Lauder and Kelly Laycock, both of Mount Pleasant, SC; one brother, Thomas Lauder of Mt. Pleasant, SC; two grandchildren, Paige Laycock and Hunter Laycock; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Charles Lauder and sister, Sandra Sims. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 109 Bee Street, Charleston, SC, 29401. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 12, 2020