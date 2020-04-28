|
William Chambers Barnett II Charleston - William Chambers Barnett II, 96, of Charleston, South Carolina, died at home of natural causes Thursday, April 23, 2020, attended by his daughter and son-in-law. Bill was born July 20, 1923, in Charleston, South Carolina, to the late Sadie Doig Barnett and Thomas Gordon Barnett. A strong sense of duty permeated his life. He was a devoted husband who never failed his wife during a long declining illness, a loving father, and an self-effacing support of family, friends, and community. He attended Charleston High School but before graduation entered the Navy Yard apprentice program in order to help support his family. After Pearl Harbor, he was among the first to volunteer and served as a hard-hat salvage diver in the Pacific theater. Following the war, he worked at the Charleston Naval Shipyard, retiring as a General Foreman. Upon leaving the Navy Yard, he worked at Detyens Shipyard and briefly taught mathematics at Trident Technical College. Bill was a member of St. Andrew's Lutheran Church, serving at various times as president of the congregation, Sunday School superintendant, and council member. After St. Andrew's closed in 2007, he transferred to Advent Lutheran Church, North Charleston. He was a member of the Elks Lodge 242, a charter member of the John M. Pundt Family Reunion committee, and enjoyed golfing with the "Rascals" at the "Muni". Bill was preceded in death by his wife of 75 years, Vivian Rentz Barnett; two sisters, Betty (Edward) Lofton and Jerry (Charles) Rutherford; and a brother, Thomas G. (Lois Ducker) Barnett Jr. He is survived by son, William C. (Susan George) Barnett Jr. of Broomfield, CO; daughter, Marilyn (Gary Bachlund) Barnett of Berlin, Germany and Charleston; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Due to COVID restrictions a private graveside service will be held Saturday, May 2, 2020, in Holy Cross Cemetery. A memorial message may be made to www.jhenrystuhr.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Advent Lutheran Church, Elks Lodge 242, and Friends of the Muni. A memorial service will take place at a later date.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 29, 2020