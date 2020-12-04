William Chandler Charleston - William Clayton Chandler, 93, of Charleston, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest Thursday, December 3, 2020. His funeral service will be held at the graveside, Sunday, December 6, 2020, in Live Oak Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway. William was born July 27, 1927 in Charleston, South Carolina, son of the late James Manuel Chandler and Flora Kelly Chandler. He was a veteran of the US Army Air Corps during WWII and returned to active duty to service in the US Navy for Korea. Following military duty, William applied to The Citadel as a veteran student and graduated in 1958 with a degree in Electrical Engineering. He spent his career with SCE&G and retired as an Electrical Engineer. William was a member of Charleston Baptist Church. He is survived by his daughter, Kathleen Chandler Ogier, Charleston; two sons, William Clayton Chandler, Jr. (Anne) of Charleston; Louis Rod Chandler (Marty) of Mt. Olive, NC; 7 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great- grandchild. He is preceded in death by his wife, Frances Orvin Chandler. Memorials may be made to Jesse Powers Evangelistic Association, 1508 Montclair Street, Charleston, SC 29407. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
