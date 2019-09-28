Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Charles "Bill" Fleming Sr.. View Sign Service Information Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel 2075 East Main Street Spartanburg , SC 29307 (864)-582-5455 Send Flowers Obituary

William Charles "Bill" Fleming, Sr. MCKINNEY, TX - Bill Fleming, 80, of McKinney TX passed away on August 21, 2019 following a brief illness. He was born on November 11, 1938 in Spartanburg, South Carolina and moved to Charleston, SC in his early teens. He attended St. Andrew's Parish High School, graduating in 1956. At St. Andrews, Bill was a Charleston County all-star baseball player, and he thereafter played varsity baseball for The Citadel. After graduating from The Citadel in 1960, Bill moved to Detroit to work for Allied Chemical as an electrical engineer. He continued his education and earned a Juris Doctor degree from The Detroit College of Law in 1968. Thereafter, Bill enjoyed a very successful career as an attorney both in private practice and the corporate world, retiring as Executive Vice President from GTE in 1991. Upon retirement from GTE, Bill continued to work at the Law, but had the time to become an avid golfer, fisherman and traveler. He and his wife traveled to many parts of the world, both on land and sea. Bill also loved animals, particularly his dogs. Upon relocation to Texas in 2008, Bill enjoyed playing golf with the Plano Men's Senior Golf League. He made many friends there and looked forward to his various golf outings around the metroplex. Bill is survived by his wife of 29 years, Susan. He is also survived by and was very proud of his son, Bill Fleming, Jr. and daughter, Lisa Torres and her husband Angel Torres. He is also survived by his three grand children, Anthony Torres, Piper Fleming and Mason Fleming, all of whom he loved dearly. In Charleston, he is survived by his brother Giles Fleming and his sisters Peggy Doby and Dotty Sneed, as well as their extended families. He will be sorely missed by all. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E Main St., Spartanburg SC 29307. Following the service there will be a Committal of the Cremains at the Greenlawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Spartanburg. The family requests that in lieu of flowers contributions be made to the SPCA. Visit our guestbook at



