William Charles Hester Summerville - William C Hester, 86, of Sarasota, FL, passed away peacefully Sat. April 11, 2020, in Summerville, SC. He was preceded in death by his wife Dolly C (Moore). Born to Howard Hester and Margaret Laura McGovern in 1933. He is survived by daughter Deborah, married to Rick Gallicchio. He has four grandsons, Tony, Ricky, Rocco and Mateo. He is also survived by three brothers, James Hester (wife, Carol) of Reading, PA, Don Hester (wife, Judy) of Sarasota, FL, and Patrick Hester (partner, Joanne Phillips); sister-in-law, Jan Hester (deceased brother, Tom); and many nieces and nephews. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. www.parksfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 18, 2020