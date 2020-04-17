Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Parks Funeral Home
130 W. 1st North St.
Summerville, SC 29483
843-873-3440
Resources
More Obituaries for William Hester
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Charles Hester

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Charles Hester Obituary
William Charles Hester Summerville - William C Hester, 86, of Sarasota, FL, passed away peacefully Sat. April 11, 2020, in Summerville, SC. He was preceded in death by his wife Dolly C (Moore). Born to Howard Hester and Margaret Laura McGovern in 1933. He is survived by daughter Deborah, married to Rick Gallicchio. He has four grandsons, Tony, Ricky, Rocco and Mateo. He is also survived by three brothers, James Hester (wife, Carol) of Reading, PA, Don Hester (wife, Judy) of Sarasota, FL, and Patrick Hester (partner, Joanne Phillips); sister-in-law, Jan Hester (deceased brother, Tom); and many nieces and nephews. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. www.parksfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Parks Funeral Home
Download Now