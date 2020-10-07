1/
William Charles "Bill" Kendall
1953 - 2020
William "Bill" Charles Kendall Mt. Pleasant - William "Bill" Charles Kendall, 67, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest Thursday, October 1, 2020. His private memorial service will be held Saturday, October 10, 2020 in the J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road, Mt. Pleasant, SC, where the family will receive friends in the Mount Pleasant Chapel one hour prior to the service. Due to COVID-19, masks are required and social distancing will be observed. Bill was born July 31, 1953 in Charleston, South Carolina, son of James Russell Kendall, Sr. and the late Evelyn Waldrop Kendall. He was a contractor and bluegrass musician. He is survived by three children, William Charles "Charlie" Kendall, Jr., Alicia Pool Jones and Steven Pool, all of Mt. Pleasant, SC; brother, James R. Kendall, Jr. of Atlanta, GA; and two grandchildren, Eli Jones and Marion Jones. He was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Lynn Rowland. Donations may be made in his honor to the MusicLink Foundation, 1043 N. McKinley Road, Arlington, VA 22205 or the National Federation of the Blind, 200 East Wells Street (at Jernigan Place), Baltimore, MD 21230. Please honor his memory by supporting your local musicians and artists!

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Visitation
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
OCT
10
Service
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
Funeral services provided by
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
(843) 881-9293
