William Charles McClintock MEGGETT, SC - William Charles McClintock (Bill), born July 28, 1947, of Meggett, SC entered into eternal rest on March 22, 2020 at the age of 72. Bill is survived by his wife Jeanne Soubeyroux McClintock, who were married 44 years, sons Lee and Russ of Southbury, CT and sister Shirley McClintock Proctor (George). He is predeceased by his parents Samuel and Neola McClintock of Bloomfield, NY. Bill graduated from Victor Central School in Victor, NY in 1965. He then graduated from Embry Riddle Aeronautical University in1969 with a degree in Aeronautical Science. He also has a Master Degree from Central Michigan University. Perusing his dream of flying Bill joined the USAF in 1969. After completing all his USAF pilot training, Bill was stationed at Dover AFB, DE assigned to the 436th Military Airlift Wing, 20th Military Airlift Squadron serving as a Pilot/Aircraft Commander of the C-141 Starlifter. Bill was a proud Vietnam Veteran, who received numerous Military Service Medals throughout his military career to include the Vietnam Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Device, and Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal among many others. From Dover AFB, DE Bill was assigned to the 437th Military Airlift Wing, 20th Military Airlift Squadron, in Charleston, SC until his USAF commitment ended. The same day Bill departed from his USAF active duty status, he joined the USAF Reserves in Charleston, SC. He continued to fly C-141's under the Military Airlift Command in the 315th Military Airlift Wing Charleston, SC reserves. Bill was later assigned to McGuire AFB, NJ where he flew for the 514th Military Airlift Wing, 702 Military Airlift Squadron until he retired from the reserves after 20 years of USAF military service as a decorated Lieutenant Colonel in 1990. While in the USAF Reserves, in 1977 Bill and Jeanne moved to Southbury, CT and Bill began working for General Electric Corporate Air Transport. Known as "Mac" by his GE friends, Bill retired in 2003, with a career of 32 years, as a Captain and Training Pilot for many aircraft across their fleet. Bill greatly enjoy flying trips and working with his GE family, often sharing memories. Including flying his own aircraft Bill totaled 50 years of flying all over the World. After retiring Bill and Jeanne (Charleston native) moved to a Hobby Farm in Meggett where Bill enjoyed bailing hay, working on tractors, and taking care of the horse. You would often find Bill talking with friends at Hardee's in the morning. Bill was known for is love and collection of old cars, watching Western Movies and sneaking snacks to his dog Bane. While in CT with sons, Lee and Russ, many a morning was spent at their favorite spot the Laurel Diner. Memories of Bill will be cherished by his wife and sons. Bill was very proud of Lee and Russ for all they had achieved so far in life. Arrangement are being made by Palmetto Cremation Society. In lieu of flowers send donations to the . Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 31, 2020