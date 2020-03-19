|
William "Rocky" Coakley, Jr. Mt. Pleasant - Mr. William "Rocky" Coakley, Jr., 71, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 Residence: 408 Maggie Rd., Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464. The relatives of Mr. William "Rocky" Coakley, Jr. will celebrate his life at a PRIVATE funeral service on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Interment: Long Point Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. Mr. Coakley was preceded in death by his parents: Mr. William Coakley and Ms. Celestine Morgan. He is survived by his wife, Mrs. Barbara Jean Coakley; children: Karen Rivers, Darrown Brown, Shondreka Brown, William D. Coakley (Nicole), Tonya Roper (Jamie), and Latasha Dominique (Nathan); honorary children: LaToya Green and Kiree` Brown; siblings: Mrs. Barbara "Linda" Jenkins, Mrs. Mitilda McLean (Danny), Mr. Leroy Coakley (Joann), Mr. Thomas Coakley (Barbara), Mr. Melvin Coakley (Judy), Mrs. Sharon Jones, and Mrs, Brenda Capers; sisters-in-law: Mrs. Clara Bell Richardson, Mrs. Loretta McNeal, Mrs. Maybelle McKenzie, Mrs. Emily Richardson (Sammy), Mrs. Albertha Jenkins (Henry), and Mrs. Henrietta Rivers; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Public viewing for Mr. Coakley will be on Friday, March 20, 2020 at Long Point Missionary Baptist Church, 1857 Snowden Rd., Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464. A public memorial service for Mr. Coakley will be held at a later date to be announced. Mr. Coakley was a Brick Mason. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com. Arrangements made by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 4129 Highway 17 N., Awendaw, SC 29429 (843)881-4920 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 20, 2020