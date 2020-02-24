|
William Dale Loggins Summerville - William Dale Loggins, 79, husband of Janice Blair Loggins, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be Friday afternoon, March 13, 2020 at the Summerville Miler Country Club, 400 Country Club Boulevard, at 4 o'clock. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Dale's name may be made to the Autism Society of America by visiting www.autism-society.org, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Charleston, 81 Gadsden Street, Charleston, SC 29401, or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Dale was born August 9, 1940 in High Point, NC, a son of the late Sollie Nathan Loggins and Auvilla Boggs Loggins. He was a General Manager in automobile sales and loved NASCAR and Duke Basketball. He also enjoyed fishing, boating, golf, and camping. He cherished time spent with his family during vacations and looked forward to hanging out with his kids and grandchildren. In addition to his wife, Janice, Dale leaves behind his children, Terri Loggins Vryenhoek and husband Doug of Raleigh, NC, Kimberly Loggins Watson and husband Jimmy of Summerville, SC, Russell Lee Loggins and wife Michelle of High Point, NC, Chi-Chi Loggins Brown and husband Billy, Wendi Loggins (children, Courtney and Sydney), and Steven Nathan Loggins and wife Karyn, all of Summerville, SC; siblings, Joy Gale Kocher (her son, Rodney) of Hollywood, FL, Patrick Loggins, John Loggins, Martha Loggins, and Mary Loggins, all of High Point, NC; nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. www.parksfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 25, 2020