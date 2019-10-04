William "Bill" David Palmer CHARLESTON - Col. William "Bill" David Palmer, Jr., U.S. Army, (Ret.), 92, of Charleston, South Carolina, widower of Jeane Edwards Palmer of 44 years and widower of Jacqueline Anne Palmer for 21 years entered into eternal rest Friday, October 4, 2019. The family will receive friends Sunday, October 6, 2019 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. His Funeral Service will be held Monday, October 7, 2019 in Ashley River Baptist Church, 1101 Savannah Hwy. at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow in Live Oak Memorial Gardens. Bill was born September 30, 1927 in Charleston, South Carolina, son of the late William David Palmer, Sr. and Mildred Mariner Scarborough Palmer. He was a graduate of Chicora High School class of 1945, received his Bachelors from the Citadel in Political Science class of 1950. He served in the U.S. Army for 22 years, including both Korean and Vietnam Wars. Bill received his Masters degree in Criminal Justice class of 1977 from University of South Carolina. He was an active member in the Citadel Alumni Association, Gamecock Club for 43 years, Ashley River Baptist Church Senior Choir, and was a Deacon. Bill was an avid collector of anything collectable for many years. He is survived by his son, William David Palmer, III; daughter, Anne Palmer, daughter, Rebecca "Becky" Palmer Edwards (Jim) and daughter, Cynthia "Cindy" Taks (Sean); step-children, Cathey Costas (Jan), Tom Costas (Linnea), Hellen Shewmake (Jimmy) and Paul Costas (Anna); grandchildren, Debbie Santos (Carroll), seven additional grandchildren and seven step-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his sister, Patricia Palmer Gooding and infant son Charles Miley Palmer. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to The Citadel Foundation, Moultrie St, Charleston, SC 29409. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 5, 2019