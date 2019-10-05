William David "Bill" Palmer (1927 - 2019)
  • "May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow."
    - Steve Begic
Service Information
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC
29414
(843)-763-7664
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Ashley River Baptist Church
1101 Savannah Highway
Charleston, SC
Obituary
William "Bill" David Palmer Charleston - The family of Col. William "Bill" David Palmer, Jr., U.S. Army, (Ret.) will receive friends Sunday, October 6, 2019 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. His Funeral Service will be held Monday, October 7, 2019 in Ashley River Baptist Church, 1101 Savannah Hwy. at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow in Live Oak Memorial Gardens. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to The Citadel Foundation, Moultrie St, Charleston, SC 29409. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 6, 2019
bullet U.S. Army bullet Vietnam War bullet World War II
