Guest Book View Sign Service Information Oakey’s Roanoke Chapel 318 Church Avenue, SW Roanoke , VA 24016 (540)-982-2100 Memorial service 11:00 AM James Island Presbyterian Church 1632 Fort Johnson Road Charleston , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

William David Richardson ROANOKE, VA - William David Richardson, 71, of Roanoke, VA., and Mount Pleasant, S.C., went home to his Heavenly Father on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Left to cherish his memory is his beloved family, his wife of 41 years, Gail Warren Richardson; his son, William David Richardson II; his daughter, Anne Richardson Cason; daughter-in-law, Lauren Luden Richardson; son-in-law, Gregory Seth Cason; and the lights of his world, Campbell Renee Cason, Virginia Catherine Cason, John Warren Cason, Cora Anne Cason, William David Richardson III, Beckett James Richardson and Mary Eleanor Richardson. He was known as Bill, Dad, Daddy and Papa, and there was no better man, husband, father, grandfather and friend. Bill loved the Lord with all his heart and made sure all that knew him knew that. His kind spirit, witty personality and love for life will be missed by all. He graduated from William Byrd High School and Virginia Tech Business School. retired in February 2015 and immediately drove cross country with his wife in their RV. Bill loved to travel, and that trip was a trip they cherished. Bill was an owner of Commonwealth Medical Supply, worked for PSS Medical and retired from McKesson. He was a member of the First Baptist Church Choir for 20 plus years and a member of James Island Presbyterian Church for the past three years. He loved to sing and glorify God. He enjoyed spending time with his family, The Mountain Place, his special land. He was preceded in death by his parents, David Eustus Richardson and Catherine Neighbors Richardson; and his brother, Pete Richardson. He is survived by sisters, Jannet Turner and Patricia Knight; brother-in-law, Ron Knight; sister-in-law, Linda Claflin and brother-in-law, Howard Claflin. A Memorial Service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at James Island Presbyterian Church. The family will receive friends after the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Children's Ministry at James Island Presbyterian Church, James Island, SC, or to St. Peter's Anglican Church in Mount Pleasant, SC. Arrangements by Oakey's Funeral Service - Roanoke Chapel, Roanoke, Va., (540) 982-2100. Online condolences may be made at



William David Richardson ROANOKE, VA - William David Richardson, 71, of Roanoke, VA., and Mount Pleasant, S.C., went home to his Heavenly Father on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Left to cherish his memory is his beloved family, his wife of 41 years, Gail Warren Richardson; his son, William David Richardson II; his daughter, Anne Richardson Cason; daughter-in-law, Lauren Luden Richardson; son-in-law, Gregory Seth Cason; and the lights of his world, Campbell Renee Cason, Virginia Catherine Cason, John Warren Cason, Cora Anne Cason, William David Richardson III, Beckett James Richardson and Mary Eleanor Richardson. He was known as Bill, Dad, Daddy and Papa, and there was no better man, husband, father, grandfather and friend. Bill loved the Lord with all his heart and made sure all that knew him knew that. His kind spirit, witty personality and love for life will be missed by all. He graduated from William Byrd High School and Virginia Tech Business School. retired in February 2015 and immediately drove cross country with his wife in their RV. Bill loved to travel, and that trip was a trip they cherished. Bill was an owner of Commonwealth Medical Supply, worked for PSS Medical and retired from McKesson. He was a member of the First Baptist Church Choir for 20 plus years and a member of James Island Presbyterian Church for the past three years. He loved to sing and glorify God. He enjoyed spending time with his family, The Mountain Place, his special land. He was preceded in death by his parents, David Eustus Richardson and Catherine Neighbors Richardson; and his brother, Pete Richardson. He is survived by sisters, Jannet Turner and Patricia Knight; brother-in-law, Ron Knight; sister-in-law, Linda Claflin and brother-in-law, Howard Claflin. A Memorial Service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at James Island Presbyterian Church. The family will receive friends after the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Children's Ministry at James Island Presbyterian Church, James Island, SC, or to St. Peter's Anglican Church in Mount Pleasant, SC. Arrangements by Oakey's Funeral Service - Roanoke Chapel, Roanoke, Va., (540) 982-2100. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com . Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 11, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charleston Post & Courier Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close