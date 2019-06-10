William Delbert "WD" Phillips Summerville - William Delbert "WD" Phillips 79, of Summerville, passed away at his home on Monday, June 10, 2019. Funeral Services will be Thursday morning, June 13, 2019 in Parks Funeral Home Chapel at 11 o'clock. Burial will follow in Carolina Memorial Gardens, North Charleston. Family and friends are invited to attend his visitation Wednesday evening from 6 o'clock until 8 o'clock at Parks Funeral Home. Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to Roper Hospice, 1483 Tobias Gadson Blvd, Suite109 B, Charleston, SC 29407. WD was born May 13, 1940, a son of the late Ralph and Lorene Phillips. He was born in Highlands, NC and grew up in North Charleston. He founded a flooring business in Summerville, The Carpet Shop, which has been in business for 47 years. Survivors include his wife of over 50 years, Brenda Bolick Phillips of Summerville; daughter, Angela Schwiers (JB) of Greenville, SC; son, Drew Phillips (Cindy) of Summerville; two grandchildren, Kate and Georgia Phillips, also of Summerville; a brother, George RL Phillips (Ann) of North Charleston; mother-in-law, Betty Bolick of Franklin, NC; sisters-in-law, Barbara Cabe (Doug) of Franklin, NC, Mary Walling (Joe) of Summerville, and Diane Dodge of Franklin, NC; brother-in-law, Bruce Bolick (Elaine) of Atlanta, GA; and a number of loving nieces and nephews. Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. www.parksfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary