William Douglas, Jr. WADMALAW ISLAND - William Douglas, Jr., 79, of Wadmalaw Island, South Carolina answered the summons of our heavenly father to retire from the labors here on earth to his rewards in heaven on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at local hospital. The relatives and friends of Mr. William Douglas, Jr. will celebrate his life at a Private Graveside Service on Monday, September 21, 2020 at 11:00 am in St. James Bethel AME Church Cemetery, 5305 Maybank Hwy, Wadmalaw Island, SC. A walkthrough visitation will be held Sunday from 4-6pm at the mortuary. Mr. Douglas leaves to cherish his memories his siblings, Christine George (Herb), Charles Mack (Albertha), Janie Mack, Henrietta Sams (James), Florence Vann and Sherrie Mack-Ford (James); loving nieces, nephews and host of other relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19 Facial Masks are required at visitation and Graveside Service. Arrangements Are Entrusted To PASLEY'S MORTUARY LLC, 1115 5th Ave Maryville, Charleston, SC. 843-571-2300. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston