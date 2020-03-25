|
|
William Driggers Moncks Corner - William Harold Driggers, 68, of Moncks Corner, SC, owner and operator of W.H. Driggers Construction, died Sunday afternoon at his sister's residence. His memorial service will be 4:00 PM Friday afternoon, March 27, 2020, at the graveside in Berkeley Memorial Gardens. Interment will follow directed by DIAL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME, MONCKS CORNER. The family requests that memorials be made to Gideons International, PO Box 1713, Moncks Corner, SC 29461, or to the American Cancer Society, Cross Generating Station Relay for Life, 5900 Core Rd., Ste. 504, Charleston, SC 29406. Mr. Driggers was born October 17, 1951, in Moncks Corner, SC, a son of Harold Driggers and Norma Helen Lisenby Driggers. He was a member of the First Baptist Church, Moncks Corner, and was a 1971 graduate of Berkeley High School. Mr. Driggers enjoyed hunting, fishing, and racing, but he especially loved attending his grandchildren's school and sporting events. Surviving are, two sons, William B. "Will" Driggers and his wife, Adrianne, and Kenneth D. "Ken" Driggers all of Moncks Corner; a sister, Linda D. Haynes and her husband, Gene, of Moncks Corner; a brother, Matthew W. "Mackie" Driggers and his wife, Linda, of Moncks Corner; three grandchildren, Rilee Driggers, Reed Driggers, and Kelsey Von Pressentin; a great-grandchild, Harper Von Pressentin; his former spouse, Barbara T. Griggs; his mother-in-law, Doris Tisdale; a sister-in-law, Betty T. Bass; three aunts, Betty Hall, Audrey Lisenby, and Bernice Lisenby; an uncle, Billy Thornley; and two nieces and three nephews. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 26, 2020