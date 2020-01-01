|
William ("Jay") Dwight Fulwiler Richmond Hill, GA - A MAN WHO BROUGHT LAUGHTER AND WAS LOVED BY MANY Bill ("Jay") passed away into the arms of Christ, December 30th, 2019, at the age of 48, following a tragic car accident. Bill was born in Winston-Salem, NC, January 8th, 1971, and grew up in West Ashley, Charleston, S.C. He graduated from Middleton High School and went on to graduate from the University of Georgia where he became a Georgia Bulldog fan through and through. He also worked as a manager at City Electric Supply, in Statesboro GA. Those who knew Bill loved his sense of humor, which made everyone burst into fits of laughter, making them feel as if they were watching a live skit on SNL. His smile was infectious, as was his laughter. Bill had a work ethic from another century and was often called the "hardest worker I know." He had boundless energy that he used to help anyone in need, which he did often. Many called him "hilarious", "the "nicest guy I know" and "a free spirit". Bill often loved to share stories about his college fraternity exploits, his awesome experiences living in Charleston, Atlanta, Hilton Head, Richmond Hill, GA and Aspen, and his following music groups to different venues throughout the U.S., including Widespread Panic and the Grateful Dead. Bill is best known for his love of comedy, his compassion for other people, his love of children, his exceptional intelligence, kindness, generosity and ability to show unconditional love. Most importantly, Bill was known as a devoted and loving son, brother, uncle, husband, and friend. He will be sorely missed by those who knew and loved him. Bill is survived by his wife Rachael Bell, parents Howard and Jenny Fulwiler, sister and brother-in-law Anne and Wey Camp, niece Savanna Camp, stepchildren Devon and Jordyn Duijndam, father-in-law Elliott Bardsley and his dog-son Turbo. Please join us to celebrate Bill's life on Monday (January 6, 2020) at 2:00 p.m., at the Westminster Presbyterian Church in West Ashley, Charleston, South Carolina. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Humane Society for Greater Savannah, 7215 Sallie Mood Dr., Savannah, GA 31406, as Bill was a huge dog lover. Please sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com. Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel, Savannah, GA (912) 352-7200 Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 2, 2020