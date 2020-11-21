William E. Beverly, Jr. Mt. Pleasant - William E. Beverly, Jr. - 100+ years ending on November 20, 2020. William (Bill) E. Beverly, Jr. entered into eternal rest on the morning of November 20, 2020. He was a dedicated father, husband, grandfather, great-grandfather, great-great-grandfather, Marine, but above all, a loyal and dedicated servant of The Lord Jesus Christ. Bill's strong Christian faith was enhanced by the beauty he saw in this world. He taught us how to appreciate all that God has made. He served his Lord, both as a Sunday School teacher for 31 years at Citadel Square Baptist Church, and as a daily personal witness to the teachings of Christ. Bill was a faithful child of God, reflecting the Love and Light of the Holy Spirit to all around him. Through the Lord's grace and mercy, Bill lived by God's Word. While the first to admit his life was not flawless, his love for God and his fellow man were the hallmarks of a life well lived. Bill had the spirit of adventure, and he fed that spirit through his travels and his constant thirst for reading. From keen observations during his travels, he could recall in great detail everywhere he visited. As he was an avid learner, he was an avid reader. From his thirst for knowledge, Bill always offered both inspiring and insightful dialog to all who engaged in conversation with him. With his wife, Eloise, Bill thoroughly enjoyed the wonderful friendships that both possessed. Together they belonged to local square dance organizations and attended more than 20 national square dance conventions all over North America. They also enjoyed frequent domestic travels as well as travels abroad. They also enjoyed the fellowship of friends and family while playing board games, card games, or while simply spending time together over dinner and other festive occasions. As a retiree from the Nuclear Division of the Charleston Naval Shipyard, together with his wife, Bill enjoyed life to the fullest. Bill is survived by his daughters, Nancy Good of Fredericksburg, VA, Linda Coe of Beaufort, SC, Pat Walters, together with son-in-law, Jim of Mt. Pleasant, SC, and step-son,, Ashley Gardner of Mt. Pleasant, SC. Bill is preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Eloise, and his son, William (Billy) E. Beverly, III. Due to the current pandemic crisis, a graveside service will be held for family and close friends at Carolina Memorial Gardens, 7113 Rivers Ave, North Charleston, at 11:00 am on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. A memorial service is being planned during the spring of 2021, time and location to be announced at a later date. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
