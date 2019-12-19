Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walker's Mortuary Chapel Of Peace
3407 Old Pond Rd
Johns Island, SC 29455
(843) 559-0341
Viewing
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Walker's Mortuary Chapel Of Peace
3407 Old Pond Rd
Johns Island, SC 29455
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Live Oak Memorial Gardens
3093 River Road
Charleston, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Hardy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William E. Hardy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William E. Hardy Obituary
William E. Hardy Wilkes-Barre, PA - The relatives and friends of the late William E. Hardy are all invited to attend his Graveside Service, 11 AM, Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Live Oak Memorial Gardens, 3093 River Road, Charleston, SC. NO WAKE. Viewing for Mr. Hardy will be held at Walker's Mortuary on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 3 PM to 7 PM. Final arrangements entrusted to the care of WALKER'S MORTUARY "CHAPEL OF PEACE," 3407 Old Pond Road, Johns Island, SC, Phone: (843) 559-0341, FAX: (843) 559-3415. www.walkersmortuary.com Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Walker's Mortuary Chapel Of Peace
Download Now