|
|
William E. Hardy Wilkes-Barre, PA - The relatives and friends of the late William E. Hardy are all invited to attend his Graveside Service, 11 AM, Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Live Oak Memorial Gardens, 3093 River Road, Charleston, SC. NO WAKE. Viewing for Mr. Hardy will be held at Walker's Mortuary on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 3 PM to 7 PM. Final arrangements entrusted to the care of WALKER'S MORTUARY "CHAPEL OF PEACE," 3407 Old Pond Road, Johns Island, SC, Phone: (843) 559-0341, FAX: (843) 559-3415. www.walkersmortuary.com Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 20, 2019