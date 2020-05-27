William Earl "Bill" Reed
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Earl "Bill" Reed Johns Island - William Earl "Bill" Reed, P.E., of Johns Island, SC passed away May 24, 2020. The relatives and friends of Mr. and Mrs. William E. Reed are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial 1:30 PM, Friday, May 29, 2020, at the Church of Nativity, 1061 Folly Rd, Charleston. The Rite of Committal will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. The family will receive friends between 5:00 and 7:00 PM Thursday evening at the James A. McAlister Funeral Home, 1620 Savannah Hwy, Charleston. The Rosary will be recited at 5:30 PM. Online condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com. Bill is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Lane Booth Reed, and his children: Brendan and Courtney Reed; Erik and Angela Reed; and Anthony Reed and his fiancee Holly Shafer; four grandchildren, Katelyn, Bailey, Adalyn, and Jude Reed; one sister, Hazel Massie and brother-in-law, Gordon Massie; sister-in-law, Dee-Ann Burdette; one niece, three nephews, and three great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene Woodrow Reed and Geraldine Maxine Staats Reed, and a brother, Michael. E. Reed. Flowers are accepted, or memorials may be made the Church of the Nativity Capital Campaign. Due to Covid-19 Social Distancing Requirements, attendance at the Funeral Mass is limited. Please sign up to attend at nativitycharleston.com/reed-funeral. Arrangements by JAMES A. MCALISTER, Inc. (843) 766-1365. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 27 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
28
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
James A. McAlister Funerals & Cremation
Send Flowers
MAY
28
Rosary
05:30 PM
James A. McAlister Funerals & Cremation
Send Flowers
MAY
29
Mass of Christian Burial
01:30 PM
Church of Nativity
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
James A. McAlister Funerals & Cremation
1620 Savannah Highway
Charleston, SC 29407
(843) 766-1365
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved