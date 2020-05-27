William Earl "Bill" Reed Johns Island - William Earl "Bill" Reed, P.E., of Johns Island, SC passed away May 24, 2020. The relatives and friends of Mr. and Mrs. William E. Reed are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial 1:30 PM, Friday, May 29, 2020, at the Church of Nativity, 1061 Folly Rd, Charleston. The Rite of Committal will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. The family will receive friends between 5:00 and 7:00 PM Thursday evening at the James A. McAlister Funeral Home, 1620 Savannah Hwy, Charleston. The Rosary will be recited at 5:30 PM. Online condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com. Bill is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Lane Booth Reed, and his children: Brendan and Courtney Reed; Erik and Angela Reed; and Anthony Reed and his fiancee Holly Shafer; four grandchildren, Katelyn, Bailey, Adalyn, and Jude Reed; one sister, Hazel Massie and brother-in-law, Gordon Massie; sister-in-law, Dee-Ann Burdette; one niece, three nephews, and three great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene Woodrow Reed and Geraldine Maxine Staats Reed, and a brother, Michael. E. Reed. Flowers are accepted, or memorials may be made the Church of the Nativity Capital Campaign. Due to Covid-19 Social Distancing Requirements, attendance at the Funeral Mass is limited. Please sign up to attend at nativitycharleston.com/reed-funeral. Arrangements by JAMES A. MCALISTER, Inc. (843) 766-1365. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 27 to May 28, 2020.