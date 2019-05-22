William "Lee" Easterling Summerville - William "Lee" Easterling, Sr., 87, of Summerville, husband of the late Marylyn Fleming Easterling, passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Village at Summerville. Family and friends are invited to attend his visitation Saturday, May 25, 2019 from 6 o'clock to 8 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. Funeral service will be Sunday, May 26, 2019 at 2 o'clock at Bethany United Methodist Church Spell Chapel, 118 W 3rd St., Summerville, SC 29483. Burial will be on Tuesday May 28, 2019 at 10 o'clock at Elmwood Memorial Gardens, 501 Elmwood Avenue, Columbia, SC 29201. A memorial service will also be held on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at 2 o'clock at The Village at Summerville, 201 W 9th North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to a . Lee was born on April 26, 1932 in Barnwell, SC, son of the late Eugene Mayson and Mabel Alderman Easterling. He graduated from Dreher High School in Columbia, SC. He received his BS in Chemical Engineering from University of South Carolina and later attended University of Delaware where he received an MBA. He served in the US Navy for 2 years. After living in several states up north, the Easterling's gave away their snow shovels and made Summerville, SC their home in 1983. Lee volunteered with his wife at Middleton Place giving Garden tours. Survivors are: one son: William "Bill" Lee Easterling, Jr. (James "Jim" Tice) of Columbia; sister in law: Martha Brown Easterling of Greenville; brother in law: Astor B. Fleming, Jr. (Catherine) of Brunswick, GA; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife and parents he is predeceased by daughter: Virginia "Anne" Easterling; siblings: Emily Anne Easterling Leitner and Eugene Mayson Easterling, II. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary