William Edward Anderson, Jr. GOREY, IRELAND - Billy Anderson of Gorey, Ireland died on May 26 from injuries suffered in a car accident. Billy was born in Columbia, SC on June 3, 1981 and subsequently grew up in Mt Pleasant SC. He attended Bishop England High School and then went on to Georgia State University where he earned an Honors Bachelor's Degree in Sociology. He also had a Higher Diploma in Drugs Counselling and Intervention Skills from the University of Dublin. For the past 9 years he has been residing in Ireland where he was a fully accredited (ACOI) counsellor and had been working with people with mental health issues and addiction problems for many years. He had significant experience working within the capacity of stabilization/harm reduction as well as within the framework of abstinence-based programs. In addition to working within the Minnesota Model of Recovery Billy had extensive training and specialization in such approaches as Motivational Interviewing, SMART Recovery, and Solution Focused Brief Therapy. Over the past several years Billy had devoted a great deal of time and energy towards understanding and working with a myriad of people (from various demographics) who struggle with mental health and addiction issues. Billy had considerable experience within the field and had worked at the prestigious Smarmore Castle as a team member. He was most recently in private practice. In addition to the above Billy made a name for himself in performing standup comedy throughout Ireland when time allowed and was an assistant football coach for the Wexford Eagles. Billy is survived by his father Bill Anderson (Jo Ann) and mother Ellen Pruitt (Gary) all of Mt Pleasant. In addition, he is survived by a son, Finley, and by former wife and Finley's mother Rachel Anderson of Gorey, Ireland. Other family survivors include his sister Katie Anderson of Mt Pleasant, his paternal grandmother Marion A. Jennings of Union, SC, his step-sister Reagan Albers of Mt Pleasant, stepbrothers Scotty Pruitt (Jillian) of Greenville, SC and Ryan Albers of Hanahan. Billy also leaves behind his partner Janette McDonald and her children Katie and Fraser. He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents Edward and Mary Grisillo and his paternal grandfather Clarence E Anderson. Services will be held June 29th at Christ Episcopal Church 2304 N HWY 17 MT Pleasant at 2:00. The family will receive friends from 1:00 in the Parish Hall until the time of the service. Immediately following the service there will be a Celebration of Life at 225 Indigo Bay Circle Mt Pleasant. In lieu of flowers Memorials can be made to the Wexford Eagles football team: Name of bank: Gorey Credit Union. Name of account: Wexford Eagles American Football Club. Visit our guestbook at



Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 25, 2019

