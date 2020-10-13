1/1
William Edwards (Ed) Steele Jr.
1945 - 2020
William Edwards Steele, Jr. (Ed) Goose Creek - William Edwards Steele, Jr. (aka Ed) 75 years of age, of Goose Creek, SC; beloved husband of Darlene M. Steele, passed away October 9, 2020. Ed was born on October 7, 1945 to the late William Edwards Steele, Sr. and Mildred E. Steele in Highland Park, Michigan. He is survived by his wife, Darlene Steele; his son, William Edwards Steele, III (aka Eddie); his sister, Phyllis Chaffee and her husband Don Chaffee; and one niece, Jessica Henry. He is preceded in death by: his daughter, Tracy Hunsucker and niece, Jennifer Henry. Ed was a decorated Sergeant in the US Army and served in the Republic of Vietnam. He was awarded the Purple Heart for wounds received in combat. Ed's love of God, Country and Family was evident in his everyday life. He enjoyed gardening, reading, sports, especially football. He coached Junior League ice hockey while living in Detroit, MI. He could be seen almost daily walking with his wife in the neighborhood or at the Goose Creek Recreation Center. He loved to sing, especially traditional Baptist hymns. He will be missed by all that knew and loved him. Flowers are welcome or a donation to the American Lung Association. A Graveside Service will be held Thursday October 15, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Carolina Memorial Gardens, 7113 Rivers Ave., North Charleston, SC 29406. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Carolina Memorial Gardens
