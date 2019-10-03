William Ernest Lattimore, Sr. MONCKS CORNER - The relatives and friends of Mr. William Ernest Lattimore, Sr., 81, of Moncks Corner (Strawberry), SC are invited to attend his Homegoing services on Saturday, October 5, 2019, 11:00am at New Vision Cathedral, 128 W. Hamilton Street, Lincolnville, SC. Arrangements by THE MINISTRY OF RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, 421 Redbank Road, Goose Creek, SC 29445. Phone #843-824-9990. www.riversfh.com . There will be No Wake service. Viewing will be 1 hour before service. Interment will be in Fort Jackson National Cemetery, Columbia, SC on Monday October 7, 2019. Processional will leave the funeral home at 9:30AM. He leaves to cherish his precious memories: his wife of 55 years Melrita C. Lattimore; 2 children Stacey Lattimore-Johnson (Pastor Edward) and William E. Lattimore, Jr; 6 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; 4 siblings; nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 4, 2019