William F. White CHARLESTON - CHARLESTON - Mr. William Ford White, 84, of Charleston, South Carolina, retired Longshoreman and husband of Mrs. Shirley E. White, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, October 5, 2019. Mr. White is also survived by his loving children: Carl, Vernon (Priscilla), Juliette (Fred), Angelia (Michael), Patricia, Sarah and Christina; siblings, Janie Griswald and Barbara Ford Austin; sister-in-law, Mary Ann Wright and a host of extended family and sympathetic friends. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family at www.palmettomortuary.com. PROFFESSIONAL SERVICES ENTRUSTED TO: THE PALMETTO MORTUARY, INC., 1122 MORRISON DR., CHARLESTON, SC 29403 - Office: 843.727.1230. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 8, 2019
