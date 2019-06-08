Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC 29401
(843) 723-2524
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC
View Map
Burial
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
3:00 PM
Bethany Cemetery
10 Cunnington Avenue
Charleston, SC
View Map
William Fenn Obituary
William Fenn Grovetown, GA - William Frank Fenn, 76, of Grovetown, Georgia, formerly of Charleston, SC, died Friday, June 7, 2019. His funeral service will be held Tuesday, June 11, 2019 in J. HENRY STUHR INC., DOWNTOWN CHAPEL at 2:00 p.m. where the family will receive friends at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow in Bethany Cemetery. William was born June 11, 1942 in Charleston, SC, son of the late Frank Fenn and the late Margaret Jessen Fenn. He was a retired Chief Engineer with NBC. He was a member of St. Johannes Lutheran Church. He was an Air Force veteran. He was an avid HAM radio operator with the call sign of N4TS, a member of AMRAD and was the former branch president of the Manakin Huguenot Society in Manakin, VA. He is survived by two daughters, Jacquelyn Lee Fenn Montigny (Ralph) of Grovetown, GA and Joyce Williams (Noah) of Greensboro, NC; two sons, Robert Fenn and John Fenn, both of Haymarket, VA; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Memorials may be made to St. Johannes Lutheran Church, 48 Hassell Street, Charleston, SC 29401. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 9, 2019
