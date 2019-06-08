William Fenn Grovetown, GA - William Frank Fenn, 76, of Grovetown, Georgia, formerly of Charleston, SC, died Friday, June 7, 2019. His funeral service will be held Tuesday, June 11, 2019 in J. HENRY STUHR INC., DOWNTOWN CHAPEL at 2:00 p.m. where the family will receive friends at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow in Bethany Cemetery. William was born June 11, 1942 in Charleston, SC, son of the late Frank Fenn and the late Margaret Jessen Fenn. He was a retired Chief Engineer with NBC. He was a member of St. Johannes Lutheran Church. He was an Air Force veteran. He was an avid HAM radio operator with the call sign of N4TS, a member of AMRAD and was the former branch president of the Manakin Huguenot Society in Manakin, VA. He is survived by two daughters, Jacquelyn Lee Fenn Montigny (Ralph) of Grovetown, GA and Joyce Williams (Noah) of Greensboro, NC; two sons, Robert Fenn and John Fenn, both of Haymarket, VA; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Memorials may be made to St. Johannes Lutheran Church, 48 Hassell Street, Charleston, SC 29401. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston





Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary