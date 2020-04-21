Home

William Franklin Hodge Mt. Pleasant - William Franklin Hodge, 72, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, husband of Cheryl Mincey Hodge entered into eternal rest Monday, April 20, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. Franklin was born March 28, 1948 in Mullins, South Carolina, son of the late Homer Hodge and the late Georgia Lee King Hodge. He served in the United States Army and earned a Master's degree in Science. He worked as a Purchasing Manager with Commissioner of Public Works. He was an avid guitar player and enjoyed playing in local bands. He is survived by his wife, Cheryl Hodge of Mt. Pleasant, SC; three children, Fran Huser (Hal) of Charleston, SC, Beth Arrington (Matt) of Mount Pleasant, SC and Jason Hodge (Arizbeth) of Mt. Pleasant, SC; five grandchildren, Lauren, Jenna, Sullivan, Remley and Justin. Memorials may be made to the . A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
