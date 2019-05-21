William Frazier JAMES ISLAND - The relatives and friends of Mr. William "Bill" Frazier, those of his late mother, Mrs. Rebecca Brown Brown, late father Mr. William Frazier, Jr., brother, Mr. Ralph Richardson, nephews Mr. Ralph Richardson, Jr., Mr. Sandy Richardson other nieces and nephew and a host of cousins are invited to attend his Home Going Service on Thursday, May 23, 2019 12 Noon at Payne Church, 1560 Camp Road, Charleston, SC. Friends may call Fielding Home For Funerals, 722-3348 or 1-800-290-5954. Family and friends may pay their last respect to Mr. Frazier on Wednesday at the funeral home from 3 to 6: p.m. and on Thursday at the church from 11: a.m. until service time. Interment: Payne Memorial Gardens, Charleston, SC. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 22, 2019