Rev. Dr. William Frye Summers, Jr. DANIEL ISLAND - The Rev. Dr. William Frye Summers, Jr, of Daniel Island, S.C. , passed away suddenly on May 10, 2020 after a brief illness. Chip was born on October 7, 1945 in Louisville, Kentucky to William Frye and Nan Allen Summers. He was raised in Clarksville, TN and Tyler, TX, and graduated from Centre College and Union Theological Seminary. During his long career as a Presbyterian minister, he served churches in North and South Carolina. He retired for the first time in 2012, but could not give up his love of preaching and teaching. Returning to the Charleston area, he "failed retirement 3 times." He was a tireless Servant Leader, with an incredible gift for preaching, listening and always knowing when to be there for someone. He was adored by his parishioners and his "little ones" at the church. The little ones loved Dr. Chip and his special "sucker bowl". He was an avid fisherman and reader, with a wonderful sense of humor, a curious mind and an amazing gift of storytelling. He will be remembered by his family for his strength in difficult times and his unwavering witness to God's Grace and Presence. He is survived by his wife and soulmate of 29 years, Lynne Waddey Summers; his children, Rev. Dr. Kathryn Summers, Ann Summers Koonce (Jeff), Craig McAdams (Stephanie), and Meghan McAdams Davis (Chad); his grandchildren Sam and Ben Summers-Bean, Jack and Henry Koonce, and Harper and Avery Davis; his mother, Nan Allen Summers; his siblings Rev. Dr. Charles Summers (Marsha), Glenn Summers (Denise), and Nancy Summers Bonanno (Mark)along with many nieces and nephews. The Service of Witness to the Resurrection will be held at a later date due to Covid-19 restrictions. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Yeamans Park Presbyterian Church, Hanahan, SC - or the Employee Fund at the Village at Summerville Presbyterian Community, Summerville, SC. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 15 to May 16, 2020.