Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William G. Vandertulip. View Sign Service Information Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Simplicity 281 Treeland Drive, Suite C Ladson , SC View Map Send Flowers Funeral Mass 12:00 PM St. John the Beloved Church Send Flowers Obituary

William G. Vandertulip SUMMERVILLE - William G. Vandertulip, 64, passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at home in Summerville, SC. He fought a courageous 2 1/2 year battle against pancreatic cancer with grace and a positive attitude. Bill was born in Clifton, NJ in 1955 and grew up in Denville, NJ. He attended Houghton College and earned his degree from Fairleigh Dickson University. Bill worked as a chemist for Sun Chemical for many years. He relocated to South Carolina in July 1997 to work for Bayer Corp. in Bushy Park. He retired from Sun Chemical in September 2019. Bill loved cheering on his favorite sports teams: NY Rangers hockey, NY Yankees baseball, NY Giants football, and Clemson football. He enjoyed tending to his plants, trying new recipes, and spending time with friends and family. He had a wonderful sense of humor, constantly making all those around him laugh. He was a loving husband, father, brother, and friend to everyone. Bill is survived by his loving wife, Sylvia, of 34 years, his sons Kyle and Ryan, and daughter Carly, sister Ellen Kinzer (Dr. Michael) and 4 nieces: Erika Kinzer, Erin Mutton, Kendra Muller and Kristen Kinzer. He was predeceased by his father, William J. Vandertulip and his mother, Patricia Stumpf Vandertulip. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 pm on Friday, November 22 at Simplicity, 281 Treeland Drive, Suite C, Ladson, SC. A Funeral Mass will be held at noon on Saturday, November 23 at St. John the Beloved Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network or Lustgarten Foundation. Visit our guestbook at



William G. Vandertulip SUMMERVILLE - William G. Vandertulip, 64, passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at home in Summerville, SC. He fought a courageous 2 1/2 year battle against pancreatic cancer with grace and a positive attitude. Bill was born in Clifton, NJ in 1955 and grew up in Denville, NJ. He attended Houghton College and earned his degree from Fairleigh Dickson University. Bill worked as a chemist for Sun Chemical for many years. He relocated to South Carolina in July 1997 to work for Bayer Corp. in Bushy Park. He retired from Sun Chemical in September 2019. Bill loved cheering on his favorite sports teams: NY Rangers hockey, NY Yankees baseball, NY Giants football, and Clemson football. He enjoyed tending to his plants, trying new recipes, and spending time with friends and family. He had a wonderful sense of humor, constantly making all those around him laugh. He was a loving husband, father, brother, and friend to everyone. Bill is survived by his loving wife, Sylvia, of 34 years, his sons Kyle and Ryan, and daughter Carly, sister Ellen Kinzer (Dr. Michael) and 4 nieces: Erika Kinzer, Erin Mutton, Kendra Muller and Kristen Kinzer. He was predeceased by his father, William J. Vandertulip and his mother, Patricia Stumpf Vandertulip. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 pm on Friday, November 22 at Simplicity, 281 Treeland Drive, Suite C, Ladson, SC. A Funeral Mass will be held at noon on Saturday, November 23 at St. John the Beloved Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network or Lustgarten Foundation. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 22, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charleston Post & Courier Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close