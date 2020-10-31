To Linda, Tron, and Adina, as well as all his other family, friends, and people Billy impacted there in Charleston... the people in Billy's mountain home Of Gerton, North Carolina will miss him as well. He was admired and respected and known as a Godly man. He shared his tales of Kairos Ministries, pork bar-b-que, and being prepared to fix anything that went wrong with us as well. We would like to Show our love and respect by coming, but the 30 person limit and short time Frame while necessary and understandable would crowd out others, and have no doubt, your dad/husband/friend will be remembered here as well. He was loved and impossible to forget. You are always welcome here because Billy introduced us to the finest of Charleston.

Your North Carolina neighbor and friend, Bonnie

Bonnie Moore

Friend