1/1
William Gaines
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Gaines Charleston - William Blanchard Gaines, 74, of Charleston, SC, husband of Linda Marie Lukow, entered into eternal rest on Monday, October 26, 2020. The family will receive friends from 5PM - 7PM on Friday, November 6, 2020 at the J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., West Ashley Chapel. Due to COVID-19 Protocol, the number of attendees is limited to 30 at a time and all guests are required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. A graveside service will be held at Old St. Andrew Parish Churchyard. Billy was born June 9, 1946 in Charleston, SC, son of the late Leonard C. Gaines and Catherine Elenore Blanchard Gaines. He was a graduate of St. Andrews High School and Trident Technical College. His career was established in the Heating & Air -Conditioning Service. He was active with John Wesley United Methodist Church, Bear Wallow Mountain Baptist Church, and Kairos Prison Ministry. He is survived by his first wife, Linda Suzette Gaines and their children, Adina G. Garner (Greg) of Johns Island, SC and Tron C. Gaines (Becky) of Charleston, SC; his four grandchildren, Hunter and Ellie Garner, North and Saylor Gaines; his cousins, William H. Blanchard, Jr. of Tennessee and Scott Askew of Roswell, GA. and his beloved dog, Baily. He was predeceased by two brothers, Leonard C. Gaines, Jr., and Fred B. Gaines. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Kairos Prison Ministry or John Wesley United Methodist Church. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway, Charleston, SC 29414. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
(843) 763-7664
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

7 entries
October 30, 2020
Billy's love for God was abundantly evident in his actions and his words. I'll always admire his kind stature and joyful integrity. What a Good Man! It's sad not seeing him around the neighborhood. My heart goes out to everyone in Billy's circle, especially you, Baily.
Marty Levisen
Friend
October 30, 2020
To all of Billy's family: Billy was my best friend for almost 70 years. We shared experiences from a game of marbles to going on double dates together. We comforted each other in times of grief and we laughed when we had fun. Our memories of Billy will always be cherished. We offer our deepest sympathy to all his family and other dear friends. May God bless.
Kenny & Janice Bush
Family Friend
October 29, 2020
Billy was the nicest person I know of. We had a business relationship in the a/c and heating business for more than thirty years. Billy would come out all hours of the day or night to help if you had a problem especially if it was a heating problem. Tron we are so sorry about Billy's passing. May God bless you and your family.V
Bill and Kay Manning
Friend
October 29, 2020
I am saddened to hear of Billy's death. He was such a part of Michael's life as a child and we both valued his friendship as adults. You have my deepest sympathy.
Linda Bush
Friend
October 29, 2020
Billy was a wonderful blessing to our family during our time of serving Bearwallow Baptist in Gerton, NC as Pastor. He was a special friend and encouragement. We are praying for his family and loved ones.
Thomas and Joan Sherwood
Friend
October 28, 2020
To Linda, Tron, and Adina, as well as all his other family, friends, and people Billy impacted there in Charleston... the people in Billy's mountain home Of Gerton, North Carolina will miss him as well. He was admired and respected and known as a Godly man. He shared his tales of Kairos Ministries, pork bar-b-que, and being prepared to fix anything that went wrong with us as well. We would like to Show our love and respect by coming, but the 30 person limit and short time Frame while necessary and understandable would crowd out others, and have no doubt, your dad/husband/friend will be remembered here as well. He was loved and impossible to forget. You are always welcome here because Billy introduced us to the finest of Charleston.
Your North Carolina neighbor and friend, Bonnie
Bonnie Moore
Friend
October 28, 2020
Tron, I am so sorry for your family's loss . I wish we could come see you but with this crazy mess we better not . Please know we are thinking about your family . Your dad was a good friend, I can't believe he is gone. Take care ,C.M.
CM Williams
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved