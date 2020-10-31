William Gaines Charleston - William Blanchard Gaines, 74, of Charleston, SC, husband of Linda Marie Lukow, entered into eternal rest on Monday, October 26, 2020. The family will receive friends from 5PM - 7PM on Friday, November 6, 2020 at the J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., West Ashley Chapel. Due to COVID-19 Protocol, the number of attendees is limited to 30 at a time and all guests are required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. A graveside service will be held at Old St. Andrew Parish Churchyard. Billy was born June 9, 1946 in Charleston, SC, son of the late Leonard C. Gaines and Catherine Elenore Blanchard Gaines. He was a graduate of St. Andrews High School and Trident Technical College. His career was established in the Heating & Air -Conditioning Service. He was active with John Wesley United Methodist Church, Bear Wallow Mountain Baptist Church, and Kairos Prison Ministry. He is survived by his first wife, Linda Suzette Gaines and their children, Adina G. Garner (Greg) of Johns Island, SC and Tron C. Gaines (Becky) of Charleston, SC; his four grandchildren, Hunter and Ellie Garner, North and Saylor Gaines; his cousins, William H. Blanchard, Jr. of Tennessee and Scott Askew of Roswell, GA. and his beloved dog, Baily. He was predeceased by two brothers, Leonard C. Gaines, Jr., and Fred B. Gaines. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Kairos Prison Ministry or John Wesley United Methodist Church. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
