William Bill Gilmore, Jr. MONCKS CORNER - William Bill Gilmore, Jr., of Moncks Corner, SC, died Wednesday, September 30, 2020 in Summerville, SC. Husband of Martha Burch Gilmore, he was born in Gaffney, SC. to William and Mary Singleton Gilmore. He retired from the Kennedy Center, where he served as the Executive Director of Alcohol and Drugs services. After retirement, William became the manager of Pasley's Funeral Home, Charleston. He was predeceased by his parents and siblings, Mildred Gilmore Brevard and Maurice Gilmore. In addition to his wife, he is survived by four children, Billy Davidson (Tashe), Tyronne Gilmore, Craig Burch (Latosha), Usha Gilmore (Kiara), William P. Gilmore, III (Zakkiyah); siblings, Shirley and H. Singleton Gilmore; 14 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. Viewing will be Sunday, 2:00-4pm at the Kennedy Adolescence Center in The William P. Gilmore Building, 96 Wisteria Rd, Goose Creek, SC 29445.The interment will be Monday in Gaffney, SC. Professional services are entrusted to the Eutawville Community Funeral Home and the Gilmore Mortuaries of Gaffney and Greer.
